RANCHO CORDOVA — A pedestrian died in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Rancho Cordova area, officials said Monday evening.

The collision happened at around 6:15 p.m. at Folsom Boulevard and Mine Shaft Lane.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

Westbound Folsom Boulevard was expected to be closed for some time.

Unfortunately, the pedestrian has been pronounced deceased. The driver remained on scene and is cooperative. https://t.co/S0BW342q6O — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) April 2, 2024