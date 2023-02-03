Watch CBS News
Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 cars on Highway 99 in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on Highway 99 in the south Sacramento area, authorities said Thursday night.

The collision happened in the southbound lanes of the highway south of Calvine Road.

The CHP South Sacramento division said the man was hit by at least two separate cars and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

Investigators said both drivers stayed at the scene.

The roadway has since fully reopened.

