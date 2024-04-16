Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Highway 99 in Modesto

MODESTO — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle along Highway 99 in Modesto, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said it happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Crows Landing Road.

Investigators said the man who was hit was running, with a bicycle at his side, from the shoulder of the highway to the center median when he was hit. He was declared dead at an area hospital.

Traffic delays are expected in the area for some time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.