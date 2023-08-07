Watch CBS News
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Auburn Boulevard in North Sacramento

NORTH SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning in North Sacramento.

According to the CHP, at around 12:08 a.m. Monday, a 60-year-old female pedestrian was walking westbound across Auburn Boulevard outside of a crosswalk. At the same time, a 2020 Freightliner driven by a 51-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Myrtle Boulevard and turned right onto southbound Auburn Boulevard, hitting the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to Mercy San Juan Hospital where she were pronounced dead, the CHP says. The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 2:46 PM

