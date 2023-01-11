Pedestrian dead after incident on Highway 12 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was found dead on Highway 12 in Fairfield Wednesday morning.

The discovery was made a little after 8 a.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairfield police say.

Officers say the person's injuries are consistent with someone who was involved in a "traffic-related" incident, but no other details have been released.

Police say drivers should expect a heavy police presence in the area for the time being.