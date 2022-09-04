Pederson, Giants walk past skidding Phillies 5-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Joc Pederson drove in three runs, drawing a bases-loaded walk that broke a sixth-inning tie and sending the San Francisco Giants over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Saturday.

The Giants won their second in a row following a seven-game losing streak. The wild card-contending Phillies have lost five of six.

"I don't think they're tight. We're just going through a stretch right now. We've got to get out of it," Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said.

Pederson got two hits to continue his strong series against the Phillies. On Friday night, he homered and drove in five runs during a 13-1 romp.

Philadelphia pitchers again had trouble with their control - a day after issuing 10 walks, they walked three batters in the sixth. With the score 3-all and the bases loaded with two outs, reliever Brad Hand (3-2) got ahead of Pederson in the count 0-2, then walked him to force home the go-ahead run.

Kyle Schwarber tripled against John Brebbia to lead off the Phillies seventh, but was stranded. Jarlin Garcia relieved with two outs, walked Bryce Harper and struck out J.T. Realmuto to protect the lead.

Zack Littell (2-2) got one out in the sixth. Camilo Doval, the seventh Giants pitcher, got four outs for his 19th save.

"I don't think we want to push him for four-out saves all the time. But he's a big, strong physical guy and he was well-rested," Giants manager Gabe Kapler.

Jean Segura hit two doubles for the Phillies, including a hit in the sixth that made it 3-all. Bryson Stott homered for Philadelphia.

Pederson hit RBI singles in third and fifth innings.

Both starting pitchers lasted only 4 1/3 innings and each gave up seven hits. Noah Syndergaard allowed three earned runs for the Phillies and Jakob Junis permitted two earned runs for the Giants.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: An MRI was scheduled for right fielder Nick Castellanos, who was again sidelined by right oblique discomfort. "It's more precaution than anything," Thomson said. "I mean, there's always concern. especially with the oblique, but he said he didn't feel anything today."

Giants: The Giants face an important decision regarding LHP Alex Wood, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Wood's ailment is an impingement in his throwing shoulder, which has been acknowledged as an issue for weeks. Kapler said the ballclub's hierarchy will use the next five to seven days to determine whether starting Wood again this season is sensible. "Alex knows his body very well," Kapler told reporters. "He knows when it's time to really hit the gas pedal and to push himself, and I think he had a good feel for this thing all the way through. Right now, I don't think he can push through for this next start. It doesn't mean that he won't be ready at some point this season to continue to pitch for us." ... The Giants recalled OF Bryce Johnson from Triple-A Sacramento to take Wood's roster spot.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.42 ERA) starts as Philadelphia closes its seven-game trip to Arizona and San Francisco. Suarez struggled in his last outing, a no-decision against the Diamondbacks.

Giants: LHP Carlos Rodon (12-7, 3.03) lost his last start, giving up five runs in four innings against the Padres. He had won his prior four decisions.

