Pazza Notte Sacramento, branch of popular NYC restaurant, set to open on Wednesday

SACRAMENTO – A popular New York City restaurant is about to open up a California location right in Midtown Sacramento.

Pazza Notte (meaning "crazy night" in Italian) is known for its thin-crust Neapolitan-style pizza. Its original NYC spot has been open since 2000.

Back in 2022, plans were revealed that Pazza Notte would be expanding out west – opening up a second location at the corner of 18th and L streets in Midtown Sacramento.

CBS13's Ashley Williams got a sneak peek of the restaurant before it opens this week.

Pazza Notte's thin-crust pizza. CBS13

"We wanted to bring to Sacramento the love for food, because that's what we do here," said Carlo Borea, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife Tove Nord.

Other Italian dishes will be on the menu, but pizza is the star of the show. They even brought over a new pizza oven from the old country.

"We try to make the main event our toppings," Borea said.

The pizza oven that was brought over from Italy. CBS13

Pazza Notte Sacramento is set to open on Wednesday.

A Buckhorn Grill was previously at the spot where Pazza Notte is now.