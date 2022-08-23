Paul Pelosi pleads guilty to Napa County DUI charge; sentence includes 5 days in jail

Raw Video: Napa County DA speaks about Paul Pelosi not guilty plea in DUI case Raw Video: Napa County DA speaks about Paul Pelosi not guilty plea in DUI case 03:54

NAPA -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI charges stemming from an injury auto crash in May and will serve 5 days in Napa County jail.

According to the Napa County District Attorney's Office, Pelosi entered the guilty plea to driving under the influence of alcohol causing an injury through his attorney at a 9 a.m. hearing.

Based upon the plea, Judge Joseph Solga dismissed the second charge of driving with .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing Injury.

Solga sentenced Pelosi to the following -- 3 years of summary probation for 3 years; a $1723 court fine, a 5-day jail sentence and a requirement to attend a DUI program for 3 months. Pelosi must also pay $4,927.53 in victim restitution for medical bills and lost wages.

His vehicles will also need to be equipped with a functioning, certified ignition device for 1 year.

It will be up the state Department of Motor Vehicles if his license is suspended.

The 82-year-old Pelosi was arrested following a May 28 crash in Napa County after a DUI test showed he had a blood alcohol content level of .082%.

The blood sample was taken about two hours after the collision occurred at 10:17 p.m., the Napa County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche into an intersection near the wine country town of Yountville that was hit by a 2014 Jeep, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Prosecutors filed the case as a misdemeanor because of the injuries sustained by the 48-year-old driver of the Jeep. They have not described the injuries or provided more information about the other driver, saying the person has requested privacy.