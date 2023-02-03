Watch CBS News
Local News

Patterson school evacuated due to possible gas leak

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

PATTERSON – An investigation is underway after a possible gas leak at a Patterson school Friday afternoon.

The scene is at Walnut Grove K-6 School.

According to the Patterson Joint Unified School District, officials are working with emergency services and PG&E to deal with the situation.

Students and staff have been evacuated.

Updates to follow. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 2:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.