Patterson school evacuated due to possible gas leak
PATTERSON – An investigation is underway after a possible gas leak at a Patterson school Friday afternoon.
The scene is at Walnut Grove K-6 School.
According to the Patterson Joint Unified School District, officials are working with emergency services and PG&E to deal with the situation.
Students and staff have been evacuated.
Updates to follow.
