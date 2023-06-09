Sheriff: Vehicle went airborne in Patterson crash that left Newman resident, 28, dead

PATTERSON – Investigators say a vehicle went partially airborne before a deadly crash in Patterson early Friday morning.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened a little after 4:30 a.m. near American Eagle and Sperry avenues. First responders found two vehicles, a BMW and a Tesla, were involved.

It appears the BMW hit a dip in the roadway at high speed, the sheriff's office says, causing it to go airborne. The vehicle then clipped the center median and crashed into the Tesla before stopping.

Deputies say the BMW driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified by the sheriff's office as 28-year-old Newman resident Jesus Zeferino Avila.

A 36-year-old Patterson resident was driving the Tesla and only suffered minor injuries, authorities say.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.

Patterson is a city in Stanislaus County and is located 87 miles southeast of Sacramento.