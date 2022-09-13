Watch CBS News
Passenger killed in rollover crash near South Lake Tahoe; Antelope woman suspected of DUI

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

EL DORADO COUNTY – A woman suspected of driving drunk has been arrested after a crash near South Lake Tahoe that left her passenger dead over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 p.m., a driver made an unsafe turn near Pioneer and Golden Bear trails. Her car then overturned, causing major damage to the roof.

Officers say the right front passenger, a 34-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe, died in the crash.

The driver, 26-year-old Antelope resident Diana Shemyakina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers say she showed objective signs of being drunk.

Shemyakina also suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment. 

First published on September 13, 2022 / 11:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

