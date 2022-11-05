Partial remains of Alexis Gabe found in Amador County

Evidence focuses Alexis Gabe investigators on Amador County location Evidence focuses Alexis Gabe investigators on Amador County location 02:16

PLYMOUTH -- The partial remains of a woman from Oakley who went missing in January have been found in Amador County, according to the county sheriff.

Alexis Gabe, 24, vanished in January and her body was never found. She was last seen at the home of her boyfriend in Antioch on Jan. 26. Her car was found days later in Oakley on Trenton St. and Carrington Dr. in a cul-de-sac off Oakley Road. The car was unlocked with the keys inside.

Police believe Gabe was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Marshal Jones. He was killed on June 1 in a confrontation with police in a Seattle suburb.

Oakley police chief Paul Beard said the search for Gabe was the biggest case in the department's history. He said he had reassigned personnel to the investigation and had received assistance from numerous agencies, especially from the Antioch police department.

In July, Gabe's family obtained handwritten directions penned by Jones that pointed investigators toward an area around Pioneer in Amador County. Search crews used cadaver dogs to scour the area, even checking the septic tanks of nearby homes and businesses.

Police at that time confirmed that Jones had been in the area. While he used the handwritten directions and had his phone turned off, investigators say the suspect got lost and had to turn his phone on to get back on track. That's when they were able to pinpoint his location.

FULL STATEMENT FROM AMADOR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE