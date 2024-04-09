Watch CBS News
Part of Fruitridge Road in south Sacramento closed after fatal collision

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway along a major south Sacramento road after a vehicle collision that left one person dead Tuesday morning.

The scene is along Fruitridge Road, near Ethel Way.

Exactly what led up to the collision has not been detailed, but Sacramento police have confirmed that the incident was fatal.

Due to the investigation, Fruitridge Road is closed between Ethel and Laurine ways. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route. 

First published on April 9, 2024 / 6:42 AM PDT

