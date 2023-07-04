Part of California State Capitol demolished on Monday

SACRAMENTO — Part of the California State Capitol is wide open after being partly demolished on the east side Monday.

The area of the building is known as the Capitol Annex. It's where the legislators work and is home to several decades of California history.

A new part of the building will be built in its place.

Luree Stetson, who is against the demolition, said her group has tried to stop the demo — hoping to redesign that part of the building, instead.

"What they are proposing is a building that overpowers the Capit," Stetson told CBS Sacramento. "We came up with a proposal that does not overpower and eliminates most of the glass."

One reason for the annex coming down is that it simply wasn't up to code after it was built in the 1940s and 50s.