Armed parolee runs from Citrus Heights Police, barricades himself in married couple's home

FAIR OAKS - A parolee at large has barricaded himself inside a residence following a vehicle pursuit in Citrus Heights.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, around 8 p.m. Sunday night, Citrus Heights Police were involved in a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputies and the Sheriff's Air Operation Unit assisted in the pursuit.

It was later discovered the driver was a parolee at large and was believed to be armed.

The pursuit ended with the man abandoning the car and going into a house in the 6000 block of Long Acres Ct.

A married couple occupied the home he entered.

At some point, the husband ran away to safety, and the wife jumped from a second-story window. She sustained unknown injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man is still barricaded but is alone inside the home. His identity has not been released at this time.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is telling the public to avoid the area.