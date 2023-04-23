Park rangers warn boaters of debris in Folsom Lake from winter storms

FOLSOM — It has been one of the warmest weekends we've had so far this year, and that means boaters are out on the lakes testing their boats ahead of the summer season.

But following a wet and rainy winter, park rangers are cautioning boaters about debris in Folsom Lake.

As we reach warmer days for the first time this year, the taste of summer-like weather is too good to pass up for boaters like Britt Fowler. But Fowler, like many others at Folsom Lake on Friday, cut her outing short due to debris in the lake.

"I don't think I've ever seen floating trees in here before," Fowler said. "I've seen debris, but to see floating trees is pretty bad."

California park rangers say winter storms brought down a lot of dead and old trees — and many of them are ending up in rivers and lakes.

Troy Coray was testing out his boat Saturday. After costly repairs to his boat last year, the last thing he wants to happen is more damage by floating debris.

"Anywhere from $10-20,000 worth of damages, easily, in the blink of an eye," Coray said.

The unusual amount of debris in the lake is prompting park rangers to caution boaters ahead of the summer season.

They also warn - this time of year - the water is much colder due to recent snow melt.

Park rangers also say they have contractors that are currently chipping the wood found on beaches, but there's no telling how much more debris may float down the river with more snowmelt on the way.