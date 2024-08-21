Park Fire burn scar in Northern California will be under flash flood warning this weekend

BUTTE COUNTY — A flash flood warning will be in effect this weekend for the Park Fire burn scar area as wet weather is expected to roll through Northern California.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Sacramento said the warning will be in place from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday where the fire burned through Butte and Tehama counties.

The fire ignited last month in the Chico area and burned north through Tehama County near the Shasta County line. Nearly 430,000 acres have been burned and, as of Wednesday, it was 57% contained.

All evacuations due to the fire have been lifted, however, officials in Butte County and with the NWS said residents should be prepared to evacuate this weekend if incoming wet weather causes a need to do so.

The NWS said the warning includes the following locations: Big Chico Creek, Mud Creek, Rock Creek, Pine Creek, Deer Creek, Mills Creek, Antelope Creek, and Paynes Creek.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected and could cause debris flows in the burn scar, officials said. As of Wednesday evening, the CBS Sacramento weather team was forecasting rain to begin impacting the burn scar area by Friday evening and hanging around through mid-day Saturday.

The Park Fire has become the fourth-largest wildfire in California history. Parts of Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties have been affected by the fire. One person has been arrested for suspected arson after allegedly starting the Park Fire in upper Bidwell Park.

Triple-digit heat is expected to return to the valley and Northern California by the start of next week.