Paris Hilton expected at California Capitol to advocate for changes to "troubled teen" facilities

Paris Hilton expected in Sacramento to advocate for SB 1043

Paris Hilton expected in Sacramento to advocate for SB 1043

Paris Hilton expected in Sacramento to advocate for SB 1043

SACRAMENTO – Paris Hilton is expected to pay a visit to the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Monday to support Senate Bill 1043.

The new legislation aims to change rules to short-term centers for kids with behavior issues.

It was initially introduced by California State Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), but the bill has garnered bipartisan support.

Hilton has previously shared her own experience in a "troubled-teen" facility and has become an advocate for changes to the industry.

"As a survivor of the 'Troubled Teen Industry,' I am proud to partner with Senator Shannon Grove - a champion for children in California - on the Accountability in Children's Treatment Act to bring much needed transparency to California youth facilities," said Hilton in a statement.

What would SB 1043 do?

The bill would require more transparency for children's treatment facilities licensed in California.

This would include giving the public information on the use of restraints and exclusion rooms in their programs.

Hilton has spoken about the abuse she suffered in her time at such a facility, with her sharing her story in the Netflix documentary "Hell Camp."