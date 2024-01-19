Parents voice outrage at Dixon school board meeting over electrical issue at local school

DIXON — Parents are outraged with the Dixon Unified School District's handling of an electrical problem at a local school.

Anderson Elementary School is running only on generators because of an electrical panel failure. The school has been without power since the beginning of the month.

Fire watch personnel have also been placed on campus for the time being.

Parents voiced their frustration during a school board meeting Thursday.

"This is total crap and you're putting our children at risk, and I want to make very clear you, Mr. [Brian] Dolan, are putting our children at risk," one parent said.

Dolan is the district superintendent. The school board said they don't know what caused the problem but are in the process of getting an outside firm to assess the issue.

Until then, they're using three diesel-fueled generators and have 24-hour fire watch personnel for the campus. But this may not be enough for parents.

"I will not have my daughter go back to Anderson with this issue because her safety is more important to me than any of your paychecks," another parent said at the meeting.

There have been talks about relocation plans, but at this time, no decision has been made.