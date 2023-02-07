"It's like taking a dream out of them": Parents oppose Rock Creek Elementary School closure in Auburn

AUBURN — Stephanie Soto was taught to dream big. A Mexican American and daughter of primarily Spanish speakers, she faced an uphill climb growing up. But it was her teachers at Rock Creek Elementary School in Auburn that helped her through the struggle of learning a second language.

"Here at Rock Creek, the teachers were with you," said Soto outside the school on Monday. "They provided me the tools in order to pursue a higher education. This is where my story begins."

To her and so many others, the school is more than just a school. The student population is 76% Hispanic and, according to parents, many come to Rock Creek because of their ESL (English Second Language) programs and approach to teaching students English.

The Auburn Unified School District cited budgetary restrictions and declining enrollment as a reason for closing Rock Creek and consolidating their elementary schools. Marco Yokum, a former student and parent to a current student, says that there is concern among the community about dispersing the programs and students. Yokum says that what makes Rock Creek unique is their willingness to embrace the culture of their communities and worries that same openness won't extend elsewhere in the district.

"The culture is so rich and so thick that these parents are worried that when they go to these other schools they're going to be told, you can't participate in that," Yokum explained. "That's what we call forced assimilation."

Other parents echoed Yokum's sentiments, saying that what Rock Creek offers their community specifically will be hard to replicate in other places that split up the student populace as well as the programs.

"Everyone is so wonderful," said Magdalena Aguilar. "They teach our kids with love and passion. They tell them 'You can do it. You can do it. You can reach your dreams just dream high.'"

"When [my family members] first came here to the US, came here to Rock Creek and that's what gave them a chance," Lionnel Roca added. "Even though we're all spread out, we all still love this school."

There are also additional concerns with safety. Roughly 110 students, many of whom live in the Auburn Greens apartment complex adjacent to the school, would have to walk to Auburn Elementary. This route, opponents of the closure say, would force young children to walk through homeless camps and by the county jail to be able to attend school. To many, it feels worse than simply forced assimilation. From Auburn residents to teachers and parents, the move to close Rock Creek specifically feels targeted given the schools' racial and economic demographics.

"Because we are powerless and sometimes we don't have the resources, we don't have the ways to fight back and I believe that's why they're picking on us," said Alex Aguilar, who has had multiple children attend Rock Creek.

The Board plans to meet again on Wednesday and Yokum hopes that someone will have a change of heart.

"All it takes is one board member out there to take a look at their vote and realize that here are the parents, here are the voices, the voices are here now," Yokum said. "They may not have been here when the decision was made but they are here now. It takes one board member to redact their vote to save our school — or a good lawyer."

It was Rock Creek High School that gave Esteban Soto's daughter permission to dream. And in the time since graduating from the school, Stephanie has become something of a role model and proof-of-concept for the school's approach to its' students.

"Hispanic kids, they're gonna have trouble in other schools," Esteban explained. "They don't have the same programs to help them accomplish what they are learning. It is like taking a dream out of them. I hope they change their mind."

"Through the struggle, Rock Creek has shown me to be persistent in what I want," said Soto. "I'm now at Sacramento State University pursuing a career in biological sciences."

As parents and community members make efforts to try and keep the school open, Aguilar explains that Rock Creek is an aspirational educational story. But sadly, taking away that resource will only perpetuate stereotypes that are harmful to those trying to make their way in the world.

"Our kids are gonna be held back and then they start painting us as delinquents and gang members because we didn't have the resources when we were kids," Aguilar explained. "Right now, we do with this school and I think it's a big disservice if they close it."