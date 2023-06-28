Parents clash board meeting over LGBTQ+ books in Elk Grove school libraries

ELK GROVE — Parents gathered at Elk Grove's school board meeting to voice their opinions about certain LGBTQ+ books. The dispute lasted the entire school year but culminated tonight for the board's last meeting before the summer break.

It comes down to two groups of parents disagreeing about what they believe is appropriate for students. Some say certain books are needed to be inclusive to all students, while others say they go too far.

The Tuesday night board meeting was packed with parents who care deeply for their children but stand divided on the books they have access to.

"Books can open up our eyes to what it means to be human and how we can be human," said parent Sean Tupa.

In one half of the room, parents were wearing rainbows in support of keeping LGBTQ+ books and stories in school libraries.

"I think representation and inclusion is important," said parent Gandy Reinsch.

The other half of the room saw parents wearing yellow, some adorned with American flags, who say certain topics like sexual orientation, gender identity, and pictures of naked bodies should stay out of school.

"Why expose our children to that?" Veronica Garcia asked. "They are our future. That is my concern as a parent."

The group bolstering support for the books claims parents on the other side are a part of Moms For Liberty, a national conservative organization responsible for banning certain books from school districts across the country.

They say that's not true but they do want censorship of certain books.

"I believe there has to be some guardrails," Garcia said.

Parents like Emily Autenrieth believe it to be a targeted attack against the LGBTQ+ community.

"People are intentionally misleading school boards and community members to suggest librarians and teachers are creating dangerous circumstances where they absolutely are not," she said.

Fernando Cisneros is a parent and former Elk Grove student who said more needs to be done to protect children.

"I just want kids to be educated. Leave the sexuality out," he said. "They'll learn it eventually and leave it up to the parents."

Meanwhile, others feel protecting them means including them.

"Students need to see themselves represented in the school," Reinsch said. "They need to be able to check out books that represent who they are."

As mentioned, this is the last school board meeting of this school year. This was just meant to serve as a public comment period with suggestions for next fall.

No specific books were debated among the school board this evening.