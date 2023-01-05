Parade of atmospheric rivers continues into next week; here's what to expect
Although the most powerful part of this storm has moved on, there's more extreme weather on the way. A series of atmospheric rivers is aimed at Northern California that will bring more snow, rain, and strong winds next week.
Here's what you can expect to see day-by-day, through next Tuesday:
- Thursday: Intermittent showers with possible thunderstorms. We'll have breezy winds that will subside during the day. There will be moderate-to-heavy snowfall for Sierra.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers.
- Saturday: Light rain showers early in the day and heavy rainfall late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
- Sunday: Heavy rainfall early, with thunderstorms possible. The threat of showers will wane during the day. Heavy Sierra snowfall.
- Monday: Heavy rain during the day with strong winds. Heavy Sierra snowfall.
- Tuesday: Heavy rain early with breezy conditions. Heavy snowfall for Sierra.
Early Storm Estimates:
(Through Wednesday morning)
Rain:
- Foothills: 5-11"
- Sierra: 7-10"
- Valley: 2-4"
Snow:
- Blue Canyon: 35-40"
- Truckee & South Lake Tahoe: 45 - 50"
- Kirkwood: 70-75"
Sacramento's risk of flooding is the greatest of any major city in the country, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
