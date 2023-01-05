Parade of atmospheric rivers continues into next week; here's what to expect

Although the most powerful part of this storm has moved on, there's more extreme weather on the way. A series of atmospheric rivers is aimed at Northern California that will bring more snow, rain, and strong winds next week.

Here's what you can expect to see day-by-day, through next Tuesday:

Thursday: Intermittent showers with possible thunderstorms. We'll have breezy winds that will subside during the day. There will be moderate-to-heavy snowfall for Sierra.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers.



Saturday: Light rain showers early in the day and heavy rainfall late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday: Heavy rainfall early, with thunderstorms possible. The threat of showers will wane during the day. Heavy Sierra snowfall.

Monday: Heavy rain during the day with strong winds. Heavy Sierra snowfall.

Tuesday: Heavy rain early with breezy conditions. Heavy snowfall for Sierra.



Early Storm Estimates:

(Through Wednesday morning)

Rain:

Foothills: 5-11"

Sierra: 7-10"

Valley: 2-4"



Snow:

Blue Canyon: 35-40"

Truckee & South Lake Tahoe: 45 - 50"

Kirkwood: 70-75"

Sacramento's risk of flooding is the greatest of any major city in the country, according to the California Department of Water Resources.