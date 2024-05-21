Watch CBS News
Call Kurtis

Panhandlers in the Sierra foothills claim they're rich | Call Kurtis

By Kurtis Ming

/ CBS Sacramento

Ione police warn of scam involving panhandlers claiming to be rich
Ione police warn of scam involving panhandlers claiming to be rich 00:47

IONE — Two beggars standing next to an expensive car in Amador County claimed they were rich but lost their wallets.

The Ione Police Department said a concerned citizen reported the beggars at Highway 124 and Brickyard Road on May 13.

Authorities say the duo offered up gold items for gas money, but the rings and chains were fake.

ione-police-scam-warning.jpg
Ione Police Department

Investigators identified the two as Romanian nationals and warn this scam has been reported nationwide.

Kurtis Ming
kurtis-ming.jpg

Eleven-time Emmy Award-winner Kurtis Ming is CBS13's consumer investigative reporter and anchors the CBS13 News weekdays at 4 and 5:30pm.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 6:49 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.