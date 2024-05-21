Panhandlers in the Sierra foothills claim they're rich | Call Kurtis

Ione police warn of scam involving panhandlers claiming to be rich

IONE — Two beggars standing next to an expensive car in Amador County claimed they were rich but lost their wallets.

The Ione Police Department said a concerned citizen reported the beggars at Highway 124 and Brickyard Road on May 13.

Authorities say the duo offered up gold items for gas money, but the rings and chains were fake.

Ione Police Department

Investigators identified the two as Romanian nationals and warn this scam has been reported nationwide.