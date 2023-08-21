Palm Springs cut off by Tropical Storm Hilary; recovery efforts underway

Palm Springs was one of the areas hit hardest by Tropical Storm Hilary on Sunday, causing considerable flooding, mudflows and road closures galore, creating an unfamiliar situation for many residents of the normally arid climate.

Dozens of people were trapped inside of their homes when the powerful storm struck, bringing torrential rains throughout most of Sunday.

Recovery efforts are still ongoing on the Coachella Valley, where droves of cars could be seen stuck in mudflows.

SkyCal flew over the area early Monday afternoon, capturing an organized escort by law enforcement for cars along I-10 Freeway, a major portion of which was closed by the severe flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, the area, which spans through Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Cathedral City, saw record-breaking amounts of rain while the storm lingered overhead. Early totals report that they saw over 3 inches of rain by the time Monday rolled around, well above the previous record of 0.21 inches.

The NWS reports that the region normally experiences 4 to 5 inches of rainfall a year.

Flash flood warnings remain in place for much of the region through Monday evening.

Residents have been unable to contact emergency service since late Sunday, when their 911 lines were disconnected due to the high-powered winds.

City leaders in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Indio and Cathedral City issued similar Proclamation of Local Emergencies on Sunday, allowing the chance to conduct recovery efforts while being reimbursed by the government.

This falls in line with California Governor Gavin Newsom's State of Emergency declaration on Saturday, ahead of the storm's landfall.

