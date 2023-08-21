Watch CBS News
Pair who robbed Kiki's Chicken food truck robbed by another group

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO — Two people who robbed a Kiki's Chicken food truck in the south Sacramento area were then attacked and robbed by a second group of robbers, authorities said Sunday.

It happened in the area of Stockton Boulevard and Lindale Drive.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said that second group of robbers remains at large.

Additionally, one of the two people who robbed the truck was arrested and identified as 24-year-old Francisco Castro. It is unclear if the other person is also still at large.

No further information was released.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 10:56 PM

