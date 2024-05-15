PACT Act initiates surge in veteran health care claims in Placer County

Need for health care for veterans is surging

PLACER COUNTY -- The need to care for veterans is reaching an all-time high.

The Placer Veteran Services, an organization dedicated to aiding veterans, is working around the clock filing a record number of claims.

Over the past year, the agency has helped file more than 5,200 veteran claims, amounting to more than $11.5 million. It also represents a sharp increase of about 40% compared to the year before.

Officials attribute the surge to the recently enacted PACT Act, a law aimed at providing more health care and benefits to veterans who have been exposed to toxic chemicals like Agent Orange and burn pits during their time in service.

One veteran told CBS13 that he has benefited from the PACT Act. Alexander Scott, an Air Force veteran, said he is now receiving treatment after being exposed to burn pits for long periods.

Scott and other veterans are now sharing their stories in hopes of having others get the treatment they need.

"It's going to be beneficial because you can get it taken care of, get the medical treatment that you need, [and] also compensate or offset some of the costs you may incur because of that disability," Scott said.

Placer Veteran Services said the trend is not isolated to California but is happening across the country.