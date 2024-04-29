Student newspaper in print since 1908 likely to be cut from Stockton university funding

STOCKTON - The University of Pacific's student-run newspaper, the Pacifican, has been in print for over a century.

Next year, if the Stockton school's student-ran budget is accepted, they won't get any funding from the university.

"We were told that we would not have a budget for next year," said Zac Bryan.

Bryan and Megan Silva help run the Pacifican. The newspaper has been on campus since 1908 and is one of the oldest in the state.

"We're an institution from this university, from this town," said Bryan.

But its future could be in jeopardy.

"The lack of support from the student government, the removal of our budget, it shows the lack of support for the institution of journalism and our specific community," said Bryan.

In Pacific's student government-led budget for next year, the $15,000 annually the newspaper needs was cut, along with the $13,000 for the school's radio station.

"I've been a lifelong Stockton resident and I was excited to welcome students to my home," said Silva. "So, I was really disheartened to hear that the thing that made me feel the most at home here, was potentially threatened."

Some students around campus are wondering why.

"I feel kind of disappointed because I feel like that's a good outlet for information," said first-year transfer student Shannen Hill

According to Bryan, the Pacifican accounted for roughly 41 cents of the $137 student fee collected along with tuition.

"We're paying money for this and I'd like it if my money were spent in ways I can utilize or, 'Hey, that's a nice program. I'll put some money into there,' " Hill said.

"Without that money in the future, we're going to struggle," Bryan said.

Right now, their newsroom is mainly funded through donations.

"What do we do? Do we do start ad revenue?" Silva asked.

"I'm a graduating senior," Bryan said. "I'm not going to be here next year and to see this paper that I poured my heart and soul into over the past year potentially lose its funding, or it is losing its funding, it hurts quite a bit."

This Monday was the first time since the pandemic that there was a physical newspaper of the Pacifican up for grabs. It's free for students.

But the feelings around its release are clouded by the lack of funding the newspaper could receive or not receive.

"What we're doing is physical. It's real. It matters, and it will be regardless of whether or not our student government decides to fund us," Bryan said.

We reached out to the student-led government for their side, but we have not heard back from them.

Recently, the Pacifican gathered $8,000 from donations through the Pacific Gives events.

If you'd like to donate, you can reach out to the Pacifican through their email: thepacificanuop@gmail.com.