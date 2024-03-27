Woman killed in Pacifica police shooting after adult son reports his mother had shot him

Pacifica community shocked by deadly shooting Pacifica community shocked by deadly shooting 02:30

PACIFICA – A woman who allegedly shot her adult son at their home in Pacifica Wednesday morning was shot dead by police, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 2500 block of Francisco Boulevard. Pacifica police said the victim called 911 to report his mother had shot him inside the residence. Officers arrived to see to woman driving away from the home, and when officers came in contact with her she pointed a gun at the officers, according to a police statement.

Scene of fatal police shooting on Francisco Blvd. in Pacifica on March 27, 2024. CBS

At least one officer opened fire and the woman died at the scene, police said. Her son was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Longtime residents Shotsy and Tony, who have called Pacifica home for over 30 years, were taken aback when they learned what happened while on a leisurely stroll with their dogs.

"We're so sorry. A loss of life is always a horrible thing. And we're sorry to know that it came to that," expressed Faust. "Really it's shocking because we go to the beach and see the same community of people. We love the people here and we hope this gets cleaned up and solved quickly so people can get back to the usual Pacifica."

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said it launched an investigation under county law enforcement protocol for officer-involved critical incidents.

The identities of the victim and his mother were not immediately disclosed.

Pacifica police said that Francisco Boulevard between Clarendon and Lakeside was closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314 and refer to case 24--0753.

Jose Martinez contributed to this report.