Authorities search for man reportedly in water off Pacifica over weekend

PIX Now Monday afternoon edition 7-24-23 PIX Now Monday afternoon edition 7-24-23 07:09

PACIFICA – Authorities were searching for a man who was reportedly spotted in the water off a beach in Pacifica over the weekend and has not been seen since.

According to Pacifica Police, officers were called to Rockaway Beach around 8:15 p.m. Sunday on reports of a person seen walking into the ocean.

"Witnesses at a restaurant nearby reported seeing a person walk into the ocean but did not see them come out," police said in a statement Monday.

Police and paramedics, along with personnel from the North County Fire Authority and the U.S. Coast Guard held what was described as an "extensive" search of the area, but no one was located.

Officers spoke to a number of beachgoers, but were not able to locate other witnesses to the incident. Police said some sea lions were spotted in the area, which may have appeared to be a person in distress in the water.

Witnesses describe the person as a male approximately 30 years old, wearing a baseball cap, dark-colored short sleeve t-shirt and dark colored shorts.

Anyone with information is asked are asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314 or the department's Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444, referring to case 23-1929.