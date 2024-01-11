Watch CBS News
Owner of dogs that killed elderly Modesto woman won't face charges, prosecutors say

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO — An elderly woman died last September after she was attacked by two dogs in her Modesto neighborhood. Now, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office says no charges will be filed against the owner of the animals.

Chanthy Philavong Maetu, 93, died in the hospital on September 1, several hours after the attack outside of her Dothan Drive home on the afternoon of August 31, 2023.

An administrative hearing was held in late September to determine if the dogs were vicious. It was recommended during the hearing that the dogs be humanely euthanized.

The Modesto Police Department said this week that the two Cane Corsos were euthanized just days after Christmas on December 27.

Before the attack, the dogs were captured on a neighbor's security camera at their front door. The attack happened moments after the dogs were called away from the neighbor's porch.

Neighbors in the area told CBS13 days after the attack that the dogs' owners were not home at that time and that the dogs had shown repeated aggression since they were puppies.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 6:52 PM PST

