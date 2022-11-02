Owl on the mend after Roseville animal control officer finds it tangled in barbed wire fence
ROSEVILLE – An animal control officer rescued an owl that got tangled in a barbed wire fence in Roseville.
Roseville police say someone called to report seeing the owl injured along Phillip Road.
The animal control officer who responded to the scene found that the animal was caught by its wing on a barbed wire fence. The officer was then able to free it, but also noticed that the bird's wing was hurt.
Animal control then contacted the Atlantic Street Vet hospital to coordinate its care.
It is now being rehabilitated at the vet hospital.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.