Overturned truck spills garbage on I-80 offramp in Truckee

TRUCKEE - The I-80 westbound offramp to Hwy. 89 was closed this morning after a big rig hauling garbage overturned, spilling its contents onto the roadway, according to CHP.

CHP Truckee

Traffic on Hwy. 89 northbound was diverted to eastbound I-80 until the mess was eventually cleaned up. According to Caltrans, all lanes opened again just before 4 p.m.