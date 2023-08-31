Watch CBS News
Overturned truck spills garbage on I-80 offramp in Truckee

By Avery Brannan

TRUCKEE - The I-80 westbound offramp to Hwy. 89 was closed this morning after a big rig hauling garbage overturned, spilling its contents onto the roadway, according to CHP. 

Traffic on Hwy. 89 northbound was diverted to eastbound I-80 until the mess was eventually cleaned up. According to Caltrans, all lanes opened again just before 4 p.m. 

