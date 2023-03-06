Overnight shooting in Sacramento County left at least 2 people dead

SACRAMENTO -- At least two people were killed in an overnight shooting in Sacramento County on early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at about 1:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of Rogue River Drive, located in the La Riviera neighborhood.

Two additional people were also injured, and are in critical condition.

An investigation is currently underway.