Overnight shooting in Sacramento County left at least 2 people dead
SACRAMENTO -- At least two people were killed in an overnight shooting in Sacramento County on early Monday morning.
The shooting happened at about 1:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of Rogue River Drive, located in the La Riviera neighborhood.
Two additional people were also injured, and are in critical condition.
An investigation is currently underway.
