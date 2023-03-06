Watch CBS News
Overnight shooting in Sacramento County left at least 2 people dead

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- At least two people were killed in an overnight shooting in Sacramento County on early Monday morning. 

The shooting happened at about 1:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of Rogue River Drive, located in the La Riviera neighborhood. 

Two additional people were also injured, and are in critical condition. 

An investigation is currently underway.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 5:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

