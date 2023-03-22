Watch CBS News
Overnight damage caused by the wind and rain across the valley

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Rain and high winds returned Tuesday, following another powerful storm through the Central Valley.

The wet weather impacted many in the community as it caused damage and power outages across the valley. According to PG&E, about 4,100 customers are without power in Yolo and Solano counties on Wednesday morning.  

A powerline was taken out in Woodland when the winds snapped it in half. Meanwhile in Davis, it was a wet commute for students on UC Davis's campus. They did not just have to weather through thunder and lightning, but there were also reports of hail in the area. 

2023 is now the second snowiest season since the Sierra Snow Lab began tracking back in 1946. With a whopping 677 inches, this is a record that hasn't been touched in 40 years.

Some resorts say they will extend through May, and others project that the snowpack will allow us to be skiing through 4th of July.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 7:24 AM

First published on March 22, 2023 / 7:24 AM

