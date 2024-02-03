Over 150 detained, nearly 90 cars seized at Northern California sideshow event

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - More than 150 people were detained and nearly 90 cars were seized when authorities brought a sideshow to an end in San Joaquin County overnight.

The San Joaquin County Sideshow Taskforce infiltrated a group and learned where a sideshow event was going to be taking place over the weekend.

The sideshow taskforce found several hundred people and vehicles blocking Country Club Boulevard and Pershing Avenue early Saturday morning. Authorities contained the intersections and were able to stabilize the scene.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said more than 150 people were detained, identified, processed and released. Officials said charges will be filed to the district attorney's office.

All the vehicles on the scene were seized. Deputies said 88 cars will be held for an unknown amount of time as the case is under investigation.

Several vehicles contained controlled substances and loaded illegal guns, deputies said.

Three people were arrested for resisting arrest and fleeing in a vehicle. Deputies said one person was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he crashed into a law enforcement vehicle while attempting to take off from the scene.

Deputies said an officer was hit by a vehicle that was trying to take off. That officer suffered a minor injury.

"Our office has remained vigilant and proactive to prevent and stop sideshow activity, and in cases like this, immediately responded," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "We want to make it clear that all persons participating, spectating or involved, will be held to the full extent of the law."

The Stockton, Lodi, Sacramento and Manteca police departments, as well as Delta College Police, Delta RATT, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, District Attorney's Investigators, the CHP, AMR and numerous tow companies assisted in the effort.