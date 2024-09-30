Over 100 arrested in north Sacramento human trafficking, prostitution sting

SACRAMENTO — More than 100 people were arrested during a two-day human trafficking and prostitution sting that happened in the north Sacramento area earlier in September, authorities said Monday.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, which conducted the operation, also said two 16-year-old sex trafficking victims were rescued.
The operation targeted suspects "who exploit vulnerable people for commercial sex, with a particular focus on rescuing juveniles forced into prostitution," the sheriff's office said. Undercover investigators posed as buyers and sellers to identify victims and people involved in conducting the illegal acts.
"This sting sends a clear message to those involved in the illegal sex trade: We are committed to protecting our community from exploitation, especially our most vulnerable. Human trafficking, especially the exploitation of minors, is a serious crime, and we will continue to work tirelessly to bring justice to victims," Sheriff Jim Cooper said in a statement.
Several teams were involved across the sheriff's office, the Sacramento and Rancho Cordova police departments, the California Highway Patrol, and the California Department of Justice.