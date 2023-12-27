Out of control car crashes into south Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO – An out-of-control driver crashed into a parked car and house in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

The scene was on Bamford Drive, off of Center Parkway.

Sacramento police said the incident happened just after 4 a.m., with the out-of-control car first hitting a parked car and pushing it into the side of the house.

Exactly why the car was going out of control is unclear, but the driver wasn't hurt in the crash. No one inside the home was hurt, either.

Both the parked car and the car that was out of control had to be towed from the scene.

A construction crew was already out at the home after the crash later Wednesday morning to assess the damage to the garage and side of the house.