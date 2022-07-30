Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman accused of trying to kidnap 4-year-old from Oroville preschool

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

OROVILLE — Authorities arrested a woman accused of trying to kidnap a four-year-old at an Oroville preschool this week.

Dezirae Guthrie, 41, allegedly walked onto A Bright Star preschool on Feather River Boulevard on Thursday and attempted to persuade the child to leave with her, the Oroville Police Department said.

School employees said Guthrie claimed her daughter was in attendance there.

Guthrie was stopped by employees and the child was removed from her safely, police said. Officers responded and located Guthrie at the school and immediately detained her.

It is unclear if Guthrie and the child knew each other.

She was booked into the Butte County Jail and faces an attempted kidnapping charge. Bail was set at $60,000.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 5:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.