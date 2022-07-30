Woman accused of trying to kidnap 4-year-old from Oroville preschool

OROVILLE — Authorities arrested a woman accused of trying to kidnap a four-year-old at an Oroville preschool this week.

Dezirae Guthrie, 41, allegedly walked onto A Bright Star preschool on Feather River Boulevard on Thursday and attempted to persuade the child to leave with her, the Oroville Police Department said.

School employees said Guthrie claimed her daughter was in attendance there.

Guthrie was stopped by employees and the child was removed from her safely, police said. Officers responded and located Guthrie at the school and immediately detained her.

It is unclear if Guthrie and the child knew each other.

She was booked into the Butte County Jail and faces an attempted kidnapping charge. Bail was set at $60,000.