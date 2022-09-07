Orlando City FC employee allegedly caught spying on Republic FC during practice

Sac Republic files complaint with U.S. Soccer over alleged spying by Orlando City employee

Sac Republic files complaint with U.S. Soccer over alleged spying by Orlando City employee

ORLANDO - Sacramento Republic FC plays Orlando City FC in the finals of the U.S. Open Cup, but there is some controversy ahead of the match.

A Republic FC spokesperson tells CBS13 at they filed a complaint with U.S. Soccer claiming that an Orlando City FC employee was caught spying on the Republic during practice just a couple of days ago.

The incident happened about 25 minutes north of downtown Orland in a small public park that's well-trafficked and used by youth soccer teams.

Republic representatives say they asked the employee to leave but he refused. He eventually left after about 45 minutes -- this after taking various notes and making phone calls.

There are no official U.S. Soccer rules against spying on teams ahead of a finals match.

Orlando City says they are aware of the incident and would cooperate with any investigation.

This is Sacramento Republic FC's first trip to the U.S. Open Cup finals. The game starts at 5 p.m. You can watch it on ESPN+ or at the downtown convention center. Details below.

