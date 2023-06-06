Organizers ramping up security, staff for 2023 Sacramento Pride festival

SACRAMENTO — Organizers are prepping for the 2023 Sacramento Pride festival this weekend by ramping up security and rallying around businesses who are showing support.

"I think there is power in numbers," Priya Kumar said.

Kumar is with the Sacramento LGBT Community Center in midtown and said the festival matters more than ever.

"It's really important due to all the LGBTQ+ rhetoric we're hearing right now," she said.

That's why the center is increasing staff and stepping up security, bringing in Sacramento police on an as-needed basis.

"Because we do want to respect the traumatized populations and we don't want to traumatize anyone with law enforcement present," Kumar said. "But we respect that law enforcement is there to protect us."

There will be gates to help manage traffic in addition to emergency exit plans and strategies to keep people safe. But make no mistake, this weekend's festival is all about inclusion.

Strapping, a queer-owned gift shop, takes pride in its involvement.

"Just to show our face in the community and show we are more than just a rainbow on our sign," said Jamie Evevy with Strapping.

They'll have more than just a booth this weekend.

"We are also doing some events such as Queer Speed Dating here in our Ice Blocks courtyard as well as a silent disco to get people moving outside, movie night and a drag brunch, and we also had a queer picnic last weekend," Evevy said.

These businesses are taking a stand and speaking up to support each other.

"Celebrating Pride and celebrating everything LGBTQ+ in this region is really uplifting these voices, and I think celebrating Pride with joy is the ultimate statement we could make here," Kumar said.

Sacramento Pride kicks off at noon Saturday on Capitol Mall with a Pride March on Sunday at 11 a.m. at Southside Park.