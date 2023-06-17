Orangevale's Summer Palooza returns for Father's Day weekend

ORANGEVALE -- Orangevale's newest tradition is back this weekend to help kick off summer and Father's Day in a big way.

Located in the Orangevale Community Park, the three-day event features carnival-style rides, local food vendors, car and horse shows, and live music every day.

Event organizer Lisa Montes said the event is all about bringing people together of all ages and celebrating their community.

The band is ON! Check them out along with the dozens of local food vendors, carnival rides and so much more at Orangevale’s Summer Palooza! 🎸@CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/7ETQmKNlKV — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) June 16, 2023

"The tradition in Orangevale is about gathering, the community coming together to celebrate," Montes said. "It's just an opportunity for families to get together affordably and have some good times and make some memories. We're hoping they continue to make memories from what they did generations ago."

Before becoming Summer Palooza, the event was hosted by the city's chamber.

Tickets from the event help benefit Women Veterans Giving, a non-profit that helps veterans in the community. It will also help give back to local youth programs in Orangevale.

"We want to make sure and give that money back into our community to our businesses, our schools, our athletic programs and the women veterans," Montes said.

Orangevale's Summer Palooza will run Saturday, June,17 from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 from noon to 7 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets visit their website.