Sheriff: Man shot dead by father-in-law in Orangevale after allegedly vandalizing, breaking into family home

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ORANGEVALE – A man is suspected of shooting and killing his own son-in-law during a disturbance that saw the son allegedly vandalizing and trying to break into the family home.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, on Monday, deputies responded to the 5900 block of Dahboy Way to investigate a report of vandalism.

Deputies then got a report about a shooting.

At the scene, deputies discovered that the homeowner's son-in-law had shown up at the Orangevale home. The son-in-law was recently separated from his wife and had been reported as an at-risk missing person out of Riverside.

The son-in-law allegedly started ramming vehicles in the driveway of his father-in-law's home. He then allegedly tried to break the windows.

At some point, the son-in-law then started breaking windows at the home – prompting the father-in-law to retreat back. Once the son-in-law broke in, that's when deputies say the father-in-law shot him.

The shooting proved fatal.

No other details about the incident, including the names of the people involved, have been released. 

