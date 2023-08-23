Opening of Sacramento Railyards' first apartment complex delayed due to vandalism

SACRAMENTO — Police are investigating millions of dollars in damage done to a major downtown Sacramento development.

The A.J. apartment complex was supposed to be the first residential building in the Railyards. Now it's delayed indefinitely.

The 345-unit residence includes affordable housing units and some dedicated to the homeless seeking permanent housing.

"It was like a big blow to me," Steve Collins said.

Collins is one of the pre-approved residents at The A.J. who got the letter reading his deposit was being returned. His move-in did not go as planned.

"I'm homeless, yeah, without doubt," Collins said. "I mean, without friends and family, I would be like the rest of these homeless people on the streets."

Sacramento police confirmed they are investigating a vandalism case at The A.J. from April 11 with an estimated $10 million in damages.

CBS13 has learned water damage from the vandalism is extensive after a group broke in and flooded the building.

The developer gave us an inside look at the apartment in April as it was opening up for applications.

"We're looking for folks that want to live in an urban environment folks who want to live downtown," USA Properties Fund's Steven Gall said in April.

All 70 affordable housing units were filled. Now all those residents are left looking for a new place to live, including Collins.

"Because I was buying stuff for a brand new place, and now it went 'caput,' " he said.

This massive act of vandalism in downtown Sacramento is not just causing property damage, but sending lives on a detour.

There's no word on how long the cleanup and repairs will take. The developers told Collins the opening will now likely be in the spring of next year.