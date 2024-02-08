Opening date for new Costco in Natomas announced

NATOMAS - The new Costco in Natomas is scheduled to open on March 14 on E. Commerce Way, councilmember Lisa Kaplan said in a post on Facebook.

The Costco will be located at 3881 E. Commerce Way, near Arena Boulevard and Interstate 5.

The Natomas Chamber of Commerce said there will be a ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m.

The store is anticipated to be 160,000 square feet. The Natomas Buzz reported that the Costco location will not have a gas station.

Costco is also working to open another store in Loomis in April.