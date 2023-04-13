Watch CBS News
OpenAI's ChatGPT is making its mark in California museums and galleries

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

California museums and galleries are seeing a new collection, made possible by OpenAi's ChatGPT.

AI can train itself on a vast collection of artworks to produce new images. 

However, the big debate in the art world right now: are those images really art, and who owns them? 

Refik Anadol is a new media artist and he has a new exhibit in Los Angeles, transforming publicly available images into moving digital works on huge monitors. 

He said, "I always heard this concern about, is it human art? Is it AI art? Visual art? I think there's a very common problem for anyone pushing the boundaries of imagination, anyone pushing for breakthroughs and pioneership with these new tools."

Anadol says he and his team carefully curate the data they use to ensure there are no copyright issues. 

He emphasizes that his work is AI-assisted, not AI-generated.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 6:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

