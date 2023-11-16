Only on 13: Video shows pursuit, arrests of Placer County burglary suspects tied to international theft ring

Only on 13: Pursuit, arrest of Placer County burglary suspects caught on camera

GRANITE BAY — Video released exclusively to CBS13 shows the November 10 pursuit of two attempted burglary suspects that started in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff's Office said those suspects are connected to an international theft group.

The call first came in as an attempted burglary on Bella Terra Place in Granite Bay. After a short pursuit by the Placer County sheriff's deputies, the suspects eventually led authorities on a chase that crossed into Sacramento County, where they reportedly topped speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Overhead video from a Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter follows the suspects to the backyard of a home near Gerber Road in south Sacramento. A sheriff's K9 unit was deployed in the backyard of a home, and deputies arrested the suspects.

During the apprehension, both suspects were identified by visas they had in their possession – turned out they were fake identities.

The suspects were identified by their fingerprints as Placido Lopez-Vargas and Angel Emmanuel. Both, according to Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo, are associated with South American theft groups.

"These organized crime groups from another country are now in our county," Sheriff Woo said.

In fact, the sheriff says the Granite Bay community has been plagued with burglaries for the last year.

"In excess of 20 burglaries, we think, were committed by this same group with losses totaling over a million dollars," Sheriff Woo said.

In July, CBS13 covered a string of home burglaries that all happened on the same day in upscale neighborhoods in Granite Bay and Sacramento.

"There's a lot of anger. There's a lot of grief," one of the homeowners affected by the July burglaries said.

Investigators say these burglaries are targeted.

"We have evidence leading us to believe that these groups traveled specifically from Southern California to the Placer County area," Sheriff Woo said.

He is now urging his Placer County residents to stay vigilant as his agency, in coordination with other jurisdictions, works to find whoever is responsible and hold them accountable.

"We are working on these cases," Sheriff Woo said. "We've made five arrests total over the last six months."