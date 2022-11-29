One person injured in Antelope crash

1 person taken to hospital after crash in Antelope 1 person taken to hospital after crash in Antelope 00:24

ANTELOPE - One person was critically injured in Antelope on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the 6 a.m. hour at the intersection of Walerga and Antelope roads. It's not clear what led up to the incident, but one person was administered CPR by first responders and taken to the hospital, according to the CHP.

The incident led to the closure of lane closures in the area. The lanes have since been cleared and re-opened.

No further information has been released.