One person injured in fire at assisted-living facility in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA - One person has been severely injured in a fire at an assisted-living facility in Rancho Cordova.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Sac Metro Fire personnel and sheriff's deputies responded to a fire that broke out at Golden Pond Retirement Community along Mayhew Road.
A woman was sitting in her chair at her residence when she fell asleep while holding a lit cigarette, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. The cigarette caught her blanket and clothing on fire.
She was then transported to the hospital with life-threatening burns.
No further information about the incident is available.
[Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that the burn victim had died.]
