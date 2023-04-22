One person dead after shooting in L Street parking garage

SACRAMENTO - One person was killed after being shot in a parking garage in downtown Sacramento early Saturday morning.

Just after 1:50 a.m., Sacramento Police Department officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1000 block of L Street. According to a department spokesperson, an adult male victim was located at the scene suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to take over the investigation.

The incident is under active investigation and there is no suspect info at this time.