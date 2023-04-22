Watch CBS News
Sacramento

One person dead after shooting in L Street parking garage

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - One person was killed after being shot in a parking garage in downtown Sacramento early Saturday morning.

Just after 1:50 a.m., Sacramento Police Department officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1000 block of L Street. According to a department spokesperson, an adult male victim was located at the scene suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to take over the investigation. 

The incident is under active investigation and there is no suspect info at this time.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 2:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.