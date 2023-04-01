Watch CBS News
One man dies in Sacramento shooting Friday night

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - One person has died following a shooting in Sacramento late Friday night. 

Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of 71st Street, according to the Sacramento Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police attempted to save the man, but he died, they say. 

Homicide detectives went to the scene to investigate. There is no suspect information or further information available.

The shooting happened in the Colonial Manor neighborhood about a block and a half southeast of Hiram Johnson High School.

CBS13 Staff
First published on April 1, 2023 / 11:33 AM

